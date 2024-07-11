By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 14:51
High hopes and red tape: Germany's cannabis legalisation saga. Image: Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com.
Germany’s journey to cannabis legalisation is complex, involving bureaucratic challenges from the EU and internal disagreements within the Bundestag.
Recently, Germany approved its first marijuana social club, Social Club Ganderkesee, a week after the new law permitting these spaces came into effect.
Lower Saxony’s Minister of Agriculture, Miriam Staudte, authorised this significant step.
However, regions like Bavaria are less enthusiastic, planning to delay permits for clubs until at least the autumn.
Membership in social clubs is tightly regulated, requiring residency in the respective region.
Germany plans to introduce commercial sales of cannabis, though it’s unclear when tourists will be included.
As of April, it is legal for adults to possess and cultivate marijuana, but access has been challenging without social clubs.
Under the new law, social clubs are limited to 500 members each and can sell up to 50 grams of marijuana per person per month.
Germany is the third European country to legalise recreational cannabis, following Malta and Luxembourg. Unlike the Netherlands, which allows sale and use in licensed ‘coffee shops,’
Germany is unlikely to encourage cannabis tourism due to ongoing debates and legal uncertainties.
Legalisation has been contentious in Germany’s parliament.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition legalised the cultivation of up to three plants for private consumption and possession of 50 grams of cannabis at home and 25 grams in public.
Opposition politicians have vehemently opposed these changes.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach emphasised goals to reduce the black market and protect children but faced accusations of promoting drug use.
In June, lawmakers approved changes to the law, including restrictions on impaired driving and granting states more authority to set limits on cannabis cultivation.
These changes aimed to prevent delays in implementing legalisation and appease the Federal Council, which had previously attempted to block the proposal.
Germany’s path to cannabis legalisation continues to face bureaucratic and political hurdles, reflecting the complex interplay between regional and national interests, as well as EU regulations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.