By Eugene Costello • Updated: 11 Jul 2024 • 15:38

Slaughtered by ex-boyfriend: Louise Hunt, 25 CREDIT: Facebook

BBC 5 Live racing commentator John Hunt suffered an unbearable tragedy when his wife and two daughters were killed by a crossbow-wielding ex-boyfriend of one of his children.

Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28 and Louise Hunt, 25, the ex-boyfriend of alleged killer Kyle Clifford, were tied up and shot dead by a 3ft long crossbow at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire. The horrific event took place on the evening of Tuesday July 9.

Clifford, 26, from Enfield, north London, is an ex-soldier and went on the run after the murders. He was caught by police the following afternoon in a cemetery in north London where he had allegedly tried to kill himself by the same crossbow.

Killer attempted suicide while on run

He was carried out on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

He is believed to have been in a relationship with Louise who broke it off around a week earlier. Just days before the sickening attack, Louise posted a tweet praising women who leave abusive relationships “for their strength”.

The racing commentator had been working at racecourse Lingfield Park in nearby Surrey, England.

Clifford was found at Lavender Hill Cemetery, Enfield, just five minutes from his home.

A “messy” break-up

Louise had gone through a “messy break-up” with Clifford just a week before that had left her so shaken she drove her car into a telegraph pole outside the family home.

The BBC confirmed that Mr Hunt’s wife and two daughters had died and messages of condolence have been posted on social media by figures from the racing world, including Mark “Chappers” Chapman, 50, who made a tearful on-air tribute.

The BBC has called the murders “utterly devastating”, adding in a note to staff: “Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

Killer’s brother inside for murder

Clifford had previously served in the Queen’s Dragoon Guards for a short time before dropping out, and later worked as a security guard.

His brother Bradley Clifford, 30, was imprisoned for 23 years in 2018 for killing teenager Siobhan Khan. He mowed down the youngster killing him for allegedly smashing a bottle on the older man’s prized Ford Mustang.