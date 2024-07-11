Jacob Rees-Mogg kicks off in reality TV

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 12:08

Jacob Rees Mogg Credit: Simon Dawson, WikiCommons

Keeping up with the Moggs, may have been the name of the upcoming five-part reality TV about Jacob Rees-Mogg´s family life but he opted for the more subtle, Meet the Moggs.

Left jobless after losing his seat in the constituency of North East Somerset & Hanham to Labour´s Dan Norris, the former MP wasted no time, immediately announcing his turn to a career in reality TV.

“A bit more Fawlty Towers than Downtown Abbey,” said Moggs about the show. Perhaps he was referring to John Cleese´s protagonist, Basil Fawlty, with whom he may identify. The dissatisfied English proprietor of a seaside hotel, obsessed with high class and desperately nostalgic for the England of his past, may sound like Moggs himself.

With the former PM´s questionable quotes, however the show guarantees a rather interesting watch. Having missed out by 5, 319 votes and lost his job, Moggs resigned with a quote from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; “From the ashes of disaster grow the roses of success.”

With such an unusual statement, Moggs may have hinted that it was television, not politics, which was his real passion. Or perhaps the two are one for the former MP. Indeed, Meet the Moggs is set to be a striking watch; the show will follow the minister in his 17-th century country home, featuring his wife Helena and their six children as they get on with their daily lives.

This will not be Mogg´s debute, as he has already starred in the Jacob Rees-Mogg´s State of the Nation programme; showing his take on daily news in 2023.

Meet the Moggs has already started filming and will feature all of Jacob Rees-Mogg´s children, whom, according to a source, are very eager to be on television. The team from Discovery + working on the show, confessed to the Press that they were “surprised by how much they love Jacob,” saying he is “a total treat to work with.”

The team also hinted that the show will reveal very personal details about the minister´s life; “Basically it´s being sold as the British version of the Kardashians and will be warts and all.”