Jose Carlos García unveils new menu and terrace

Published: 11 Jul 2024

Renowned Michelin-starred restaurant Jose Carlos García has begun the summer season in style, presenting its new menu and a stunning new terrace during a grand event on July 3.

Situated just steps from the Mediterranean Sea in Malaga Port, Jose Carlos García offers a captivating blend of exceptional cuisine and stunning scenery. The restaurant’s interior boasts a minimalist aesthetic, featuring luxurious touches and warm lighting, perfect for intimate dining experiences.

For those seeking a taste of summer, the newly unveiled terrace provides an idyllic setting. Guests can enjoy a memorable meal amidst the refreshing sea breeze, soaking in panoramic vistas of Málaga’s port and cityscape.

The new menu takes diners on a delicious adventure. Highlights include the smoky richness of the Chorizo Pork with Spanish spices, the perfect marriage of freshness and setting with the Bloody Mary Oyster, and a delightful contrast of flavours in the Anchovies in Vinegar with Mango. Sweet and savoury notes dance on the palate with the Cherry Carpaccio, while the Povorone showcases delicate pastries filled with savoury delights.

Following the savoury courses, Chef García presented a playful and delectable dessert surprise. Served in charming monkey head bowls, the sweet selection featured dark chocolate macaroons, lemon marshmallows, and delightful coconut balls, ensuring a truly unforgettable culinary experience.

Chef García’s dedication to creating lasting memories shines through. Reflecting on his 44-year journey, Chef García expresses his fervent desire to uphold the restaurant’s high standards – “For over four decades, my family and I have been cooking happiness for people. That’s what truly matters.”

Jose Carolos Garcia has dedicated 25 years to his artistry, alongside his wife, Lourdes Luque. After studying at ‘La Consula’ School of Hospitality in Malaga, he trained overseas on the instructions of his father. During this time, he learnt from the Great Masters of the culinary world.

With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Jose Carlos García promises to continue captivating its patrons. The restaurant offers a warm and welcoming ambiance, creating a legacy of culinary excellence for years to come.

Reaching Jose Carlos García is easy. Simply follow the Port pathway until you reach the Chapel of the Port of Malaga, with the restaurant conveniently located beside it. Ample parking is available underneath the Port, providing easy access to all the restaurants and shops along the pathway.

Jose Carlos García welcomes guests from Monday to Saturday, with lunch service starting at 1pm and running until 4pm. Dinner service commences at 7pm and continues until 11pm.

Pza de la Capilla, Puerto de Malaga, 29001 Malaga

952 003 588

jcg@restaurantejcg.com

restaurantejcg.com

