By Lamia Walker • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 13:02

Keith loves animals and petsitting. And the pets love him too! Photocredit Lamia Walker

Find a free checked house-sitter to care for your home and pets

When you’re away from home it can be hard to leave the pets in the care of another person. It is so much more comforting to know your pet can stay in their own home and be cared for by real animal lovers.

By joining a house-sitting platform like HouseSitMatch we facilitate an old-fashioned barter exchange where a pet owner provides the sitter with free accommodation and the sitter cares for the pets and property with due care and attention, just like old fashioned barter.

Plus HouseSitMatch Saves Money because the Pet-sitting is Free!

If you use HouseSitMatch.com you find Free checked pet-sitters who pay their way to stay in your home caring for your pets in your absence. It’s an arrangement facilitated by a managed online system. Our house and pet-sitting works as an exchange of services – Free accommodation for Free pet care!

HouseSitMatch is Safe – All Members Are Checked

All members are checked for safety, you choose which house-sitters come to care for your pets in your absence.

Your pets stay at home – Safe and Undisturbed

All pets benefit from staying at home, so their routines are undisturbed. Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care and peace of mind for you and your pets.

If you’re travelling in 2024 join now and get organised today:

Register as a Homeowner on HouseSitMatch.com Choose a Premium account (£ 89 GB pa) to ensure you get help online Create a profile with photos of your pets and home Post an advert for the dates when you want to go away. Sitters apply and you choose.

Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.9 / 5 Excellent

My neighbours tell us Harry had plenty of walks…

Sherel and John looked after Harry early April. They sent photos and mails to inform us how he was getting on. My neighbours tell us Harry had plenty of walks. Sherel and John are very nice people, and we highly recommend them as excellent sitters. Tom C – Homeowner in Mojacar, Spain

