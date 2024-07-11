Malaga heal ”urban scar” in city center

By Tristan Kirkland •
Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 13:21
Minister of Public works (left) Rocio Diaz and Mayor of Málaga Francisco de la Torre (Right) Via Delegación de la Junta de Andalucía en Málaga Facebook page
Junta de Andalucía finished work on Callejones del Perchel in Málaga after 15 years.
Begun in 2009, Málaga City Council will finally finish the Callejones del Perchel urban renovation project after an estimated expenditure just shy of a million euros to return the road to its four-lane, two-way configuration it originally had. Additionally, the funds went to redesign elements of the street including adding a two-way bike lane, street lights, and beautification items like shrubs and greenery.
The excavation project initially set out to create an access tunnel for the Málaga metro system, but progress came to a halt early on as the digging uncovered archaeological ruins of a tower and a house dating back to the 11th-12th century. For a period, the dig site was the largest archaeological project in Spain, as the Islamic-period house was one of the best-preserved sites discovered in Málaga for the period.
After the conclusion of the architectural investigation, budgetary troubles meant the access tunnel plan had to be put on hold, remaining like that until 2019, when the project began again with a new vision. The new plan was to scrap the idea of a Callejones del Perchel metro stop, and instead fill in the lot and return the road to the original layout with improvements like a bike lane.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Hey everyone! I was born in Utah, United States, where I lived most of my life, before moving to Madrid when I was 17. I lived there for 7 years, graduating from Saint Louis University's Madrid Campus in Journalism before Joining Euro Weekly News! Leave me a comment to tell me what you thought of the story!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.