Mane event: Terra Natura Murcia celebrates lion cubs

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 9:55
A Roaring Success at Terra Natura
Image: Terra Natura Murcia
MAKULU, Silbán, and Irati, the three African lions born at Terra Natura Murcia, celebrated their first birthday with a weekend filled with activities.
The festivities, held to mark their birth on July 6 last year, included dances, shows, craft workshops, and games for families. A themed photo booth greeted visitors at the park entrance, and lucky draws offered the chance to visit the lions’ den.
The park, known for its conservation efforts, had successfully bred these lions as part of the European species recovery program. Collaborating closely with the University of Murcia, Terra Natura Murcia has contributed to education, research, and scientific outreach. Recently, they achieved a milestone by developing the world’s first vaccine for leishmaniasis in wild animals, using samples collected from park residents.
Councillor José Guillén praised the park’s efforts in wildlife conservation, emphasising its role in raising awareness and preserving ecosystems, especially among younger audiences. Terra Natura Murcia‘s initiatives have highlighted its commitment to species recovery, including its significant work in the conservation of the Iberian lynx, a vulnerable species.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.