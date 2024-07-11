Mane event: Terra Natura Murcia celebrates lion cubs

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 9:55

A Roaring Success at Terra Natura Image: Terra Natura Murcia

MAKULU, Silbán, and Irati, the three African lions born at Terra Natura Murcia, celebrated their first birthday with a weekend filled with activities.

Celebrating a Year of Growth: Lion Cubs’ First Birthday Bash

The festivities, held to mark their birth on July 6 last year, included dances, shows, craft workshops, and games for families. A themed photo booth greeted visitors at the park entrance, and lucky draws offered the chance to visit the lions’ den.

Conservation Milestones: Terra Natura Murcia’s Achievements

The park, known for its conservation efforts, had successfully bred these lions as part of the European species recovery program. Collaborating closely with the University of Murcia, Terra Natura Murcia has contributed to education, research, and scientific outreach. Recently, they achieved a milestone by developing the world’s first vaccine for leishmaniasis in wild animals, using samples collected from park residents.

Councillor José Guillén Commends Park’s Conservation Efforts

Councillor José Guillén praised the park’s efforts in wildlife conservation, emphasising its role in raising awareness and preserving ecosystems, especially among younger audiences. Terra Natura Murcia‘s initiatives have highlighted its commitment to species recovery, including its significant work in the conservation of the Iberian lynx, a vulnerable species.

