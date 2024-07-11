Mcgregor´s potenital Marbella bout

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 12:01

hris Garcia and Ryan Carrol exchange blows in BKFC 38. Geoffrey Clowes Via Shutterstock

One of MMA’s greatest-ever fighters, Conor Mcgregor, expressed his desire to organize a bare-knuckle bout in Marbella around his birthday, July 14.

McGregor saw a meteoric rise in fame through the UFC, the largest of the mixed martial arts championships, however, the Irish featherweight is looking to bring a new style of combat sports to Spain.

The Irish featherweight phenom hinted that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, of which he has recently acquired a stake, was involved in talks to host a fight around his birthday, July 14th. “There is a proposal to do that bare-knuckle event in Marbella,” said McGregor “If it happens, I will spend my birthday in Spain.”

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has much in common with the version of boxing many are familiar with, with a few notable differences. Firstly, of course, the fighters do not wear gloves and are only allowed to tape their wrists. While fighters risk more hand and wrist injuries without the protection of gloves, BKFC claims that fighters run less of a risk of head injuries. This is based on the idea that gloves allow fighters to swing with impunity without worrying about hurting their hands. Coupled with fights only comprising five two-minute rounds, BKFC hopes to mitigate the brain damage pugilists accumulate over the course of their careers.