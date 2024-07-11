New school investment in Los Alcazares

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 12:12
Regional education upgrade
Image: carm
THE Education Ministry is moving forward with plans for the new school titled the Bienvenido Conejero school in Los Alcázares, with a budget exceeding €9 million. They’ve announced the project drafting phase, valued at €225,000, now posted on the Public Sector Procurement Platform.
Minister Víctor Marín shared that the school will be located in the Rame area and will be one of Murcia‘s largest, accommodating children from Early Childhood to Primary Education, with all necessary facilities.
The school will cover about 900 square metres for Early Childhood and nearly 4,000 square metres for Primary Education, providing a total of 36 classrooms.
‘Our goal is to ease the demographic pressure on Los Alcázares‘ schools and enhance educational spaces,’ Minister Marín stated.
He also mentioned ongoing projects: a €462,000 expansion at Petra Sánchez Primary School and plans for a new building at IES Antonio Menárguez Costa, costing €2.5 million and offering 14 new classrooms.
These projects align with population trends and aim to deliver modern educational facilities for Los Alcázares as committed by the regional government.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
