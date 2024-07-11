New school investment in Los Alcazares

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 12:12

Regional education upgrade Image: carm

THE Education Ministry is moving forward with plans for the new school titled the Bienvenido Conejero school in Los Alcázares, with a budget exceeding €9 million. They’ve announced the project drafting phase, valued at €225,000, now posted on the Public Sector Procurement Platform.

Education Ministry Unveils €9M Bienvenido Conejero School Project

Minister Víctor Marín shared that the school will be located in the Rame area and will be one of Murcia‘s largest, accommodating children from Early Childhood to Primary Education, with all necessary facilities.

The school will cover about 900 square metres for Early Childhood and nearly 4,000 square metres for Primary Education, providing a total of 36 classrooms.

‘Our goal is to ease the demographic pressure on Los Alcázares‘ schools and enhance educational spaces,’ Minister Marín stated.

Other Education Investments in Los Alcazares

He also mentioned ongoing projects: a €462,000 expansion at Petra Sánchez Primary School and plans for a new building at IES Antonio Menárguez Costa, costing €2.5 million and offering 14 new classrooms.

These projects align with population trends and aim to deliver modern educational facilities for Los Alcázares as committed by the regional government.

