Paris’ Olympic security measures

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 15:50

French Military in Paris Credit: France 24 /FB

In September of 2017 Paris, France won the bid to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and reacted with heightened security.

This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics and they are taking the responsibility very seriously.

The Olympics are a profitable but high-alert time for any country hosting, and it is no different for this year’s hosts – around 10,500 athletes from 206 NOCs will be competing and an expected turnout of 15 million visitors over the course of the international sports event.

London spent £1 billion on security

This February 29, France and Qatar signed multiple agreements to enhance security measures for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The enhancements to security being implemented from 2024 to 2027 will range from foot patrols to cyber security and even to military deployment.

Implementing increased security for the Olympic Games is not unusual, in fact when London hosted in 2012 over £1 billion was spent overall on security, with more than half of that being allocated to to in-venue security costs.

Military deployment

France has decided to take control with temporary military bases being set up less than 30 minutes away from all event sites, and the facility can hold over 4.5 thousand soldiers.

Colonel Michel Berger, with over 40 years in the army and head of the Paris Military Camp, told France 24 reporters “I’ve never seen anything like this. Since the Second World War, this is the biggest base that’s been set up in Paris”

In total, 15 thousand soldiers will be deployed over the course of the Olympic Games, in addition to the 30 thousand police officers per day, with an increase to 45 thousand officers on opening day.

Opening ceremony concerns

They are on extra high alert for their opening ceremony, as any country may be, however, for Paris they have decided on the radical plan to host the ceremony as a parade on the River Seine.

The thousands of French soldiers are being trained to control the event due to the high potential for a stampede and the possibility of an attack. Colonel Vincent Flore also told France 24 they will be patrolling, giving out information and securing sights – “we need to be present in key locations, be mobile, be dissuasive but reassuring”

Even with an impressive plan for an opening ceremony, attendees can be reassured that France has measures in place to protect them while they enjoy the atmosphere and excitement that comes with every Olympic Games.