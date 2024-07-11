Quironsalud Marbella – Road accidents

By EWN • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 13:31

Photocredit Quironsalud Marbella

The most common error of victims of road accidents is delaying their visit to the specialist units

It is essential to pay an early visit in order to obtain a diagnosis as soon as possible, regardless of the initial condition of the victim. This first step guarantees the victim their right to have their injuries looked after

In recent years, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has reported 95 million road trips during the summer months on Spanish roads. This intense road activity will return at the onset of every summer season. The figures provided by the DGT also warned of an increase of 12% in the number of seriously injured victims in accidents with the number reaching up to 4,495 people.

A road accident is a traumatic event, where it is important for the involved individual, relatives or friends to act fast and obtain a professional assessment in the hours following the accident at a Road Accident Unit. The first visit to a specialist unit guarantees a patient the right to be treated until full recovery. Javier Salguero Ruíz, the Head of the Road Accident Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital explains that “on many occasions the victims of accidents think they have no injuries deriving from the accident and prefer to go home or place of stay instead of going to hospital and this is a major error. An initial assessment and related administrative management in the hours following an accident will prevent missing the deadlines established to be eligible to receive adequate treatment”.

The injuries sustained after a road accident can be varied, either physical or psychological, and of different levels of severity, but they all require immediate medical assistance in order to speed up recovery. Individuals involved in road accidents receive comprehensive medical assistance, guidance and advice at the Road Accident Unit of our Marbella hospital. This is a free service that operates 24/7 all year round. This unit is made up of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals which includes specialists in Traumatology, Neurology, Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy who are essential for the correct recovery of anyone injured in a road accident.

Assistance by the Road Accident Unit can be requested by anyone involved in an accident and it is not necessary to have medical insurance. In order to be seen by the professionals in this unit, you can go directly to the A&E Unit or call +34 952 774 200 and the administrative team will carry out all the formalities with the vehicle insurer.