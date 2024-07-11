Samsung launches innovative health ring

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 9:20

Samsung Galaxy Rings and Watches Credit: SamsungNewsUS, X

You´ve heard of a mood ring but a health ring is the latest and perhaps the most stylish innovation in the world of smart accessories.

The South Korean manufacturer, Samsung, presented its latest development, the Galaxy Ring, on July 10 in Paris. A device equipped with sensors and artificial intelligence monitors the user´s health, all the while remaining a small and sleek complimentary accessory.

The ring doesn´t exceed three grams in weight; its lightness makes it a comfortable wear 24/7. The ring has a uniquely long-lasting battery that lasts up to seven days, without having to take it off for recharging.

With the device, some phone functions including camera activation and alarm deactivation can be accessed, making the accessory a highly useful tool for daily use.

The Vice President and Head of Samsung´s mobile division in the UK and Ireland, James Kitto, described the device as the “smallest and most discrete product, yet, offering accurate 24/7 health, wellness and sleep tracking.”

The intriguing device will be on sale in the UK from July 24; its launch in Spain has not yet been announced but Samsung assured that it will be available throughout Europe for the price of €450.

The novelty has once again brought the tech-giant to the forefront of the market, as it aims to regain its top spot as the world´s largest smartphone seller after Apple, which overtook Samsung last year for the first time in more than a decade; according to data from IDC (analysis firm).

Samsung took the launching opportunity in Paris to promote another unique accessory, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which also features advance health monitoring functions and fitness experiences, with a design based on durability and resistance.

The company also promoted the Galaxy Buds3 Pro wireless headphones, which pick up exterior sound and adjust to the optimal noise. With these innovations of stylish, smart accessories, Samsung continues to expand its market, attracting people for investments in health and wellness through technology.