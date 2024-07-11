‘SHE POWER’ – Celebrating Women’s Resilience at La Scala Ladies Lunch

By EWN • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 14:01

IN a world where resilience and grace often go hand in hand, women continue to astonish with their remarkable ability to navigate life’s challenges. As a staunch supporter of women’s rights since my early teens, I have admired their strength and tenacity. This admiration was front and centre at the latest La Scala Ladies Lunch, an event that exemplified women’s power and unity.

One exception I make to my usual workday routine is for the no-nonsense Yorkshire woman, Sarah Haley. A tough cookie with a heart of gold, Sarah is the force behind Mapuchi Moda, and her lunchtime fashion shows at La Scala have become legendary along the Costa.

This week marked the summer’s final show, and it truly was the place to be. As I pondered over a few deserving women in the business arena who could benefit from a delightful lunch, I thought of La Scala, the stunning restaurant run by the most professional of hosts and our close friend Tibbi.

La Scala is the epitome of culinary excellence, where the top-notch team, Team La Scala, turns thoughts of delicious food into reality with magical precision. I knew my invitees, who had never been before, were in for a treat.

Women are indeed marvellous creatures and seeing them empowered is a joy. We may wobble when faced with life’s curveballs, but we never fall. From a long-time friend recovering from major surgery to ladies, I had never met in person, a positively pink date was set. With crowns, bubbles, sparklers, chocolates, and my trademark pink glasses, we embarked on an afternoon of sheer delight.

The lunch did not disappoint. The atmosphere was charged with love and respect for womanhood. We danced, sang, celebrated, and laughed, straightening each other’s crowns in true sisterhood. There was no competition, only congratulations and mutual support. Sarah and her beautiful models added to the beauty of the afternoon, and the food was a work of art, catering to every dietary need. The rosé was perfectly chilled, and the desserts were decadently delightful.

Adding to the energy was Zac Black, whose contagious enthusiasm had everyone on their feet. The pink glasses were merely an accessory to an already perfect afternoon under the midday sun. But more than the festivities, seeing 180 women of all ages, nationalities, and cultures come together was the true highlight. It was a celebration of empowerment and sisterhood.

Congratulations to La Scala Marbella on achieving something truly wondrous. This luncheon was not just an event; it was a memory for life, a testament to the strength and unity of women. Thank you, La Scala, for creating a perfect afternoon, a beacon of empowerment and joy for all who attended.

Urb. Real de Zaragoza, 62,

29604 Marbella, Malaga

Teléfono: 951 569 362

lascalamarbella.com