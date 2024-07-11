Spain can´t get enough of Ed Sheeran

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 8:20

Ed Sheeran Credit: Ed Sheeran, Facebook

The British music icon, Ed Sheeran, announced a second concert in Madrid after his first one sold out in just a few hours.

The singer-songwriter will lead the Metropolitano arena on May 30 and May 31, 2025, as part of his extensive Mathematics tour. Promoting his latest album, Autumn Variations, Sheeran will also feature the hits from his fifth and sixth studio albums, – and =.

The tour features 142 shows across Europe and the UK, to be concluded on September 6 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

An expression of “love, sentimental disappointment, depression and loneliness,” the Autumn Variations album itself sold 30, 016 units in the UK alone and has touched the hearts and souls of millions across Europe.

The superstar´s concerts are usually attended by at least 60,000 people; tickets tend to sell out within hours, especially in capitals like Madrid.

The Mathematics tour features Sheeran´s global hits, including Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl, Shape of You and Bad Habits; from folk love ballads to pop-rock anthems, the tour´s setlist represents the diversity of human emotions, much like the complexity of mathematics.

In Madrid´s Metropolitano venue, 70, 460 spectators will be able to meet Sheeran face-to-face in fan zone areas and get the best views and sound from the 96 per cent covered seats.

Sheeran´s relentless energy and love for his fans showed once again as he spontaneously announced the second concert, ensuring that every Sheerio across Spain gets to see him perform at least once in their life.

The tickets for the concert in Madrid will go on sale on July 17 at 9am with a pre-sale on July 15, at 9am on Livenation.

Sheeran and his team remind his listeners that the pop star holds “a strict stance against the use of unofficial ticketing sites to prevent abuse of fans trying to buy tickets to his concerts.”

The tickets can be purchased through official websites including ticketmaster.es or edsheeran.com.