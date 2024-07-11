Spanish government greenlights €100 million for Vélez-Málaga drought crisis

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 16:16
Government Funds Water Infrastructure Projects
Image: Shutterstock/ makasana photo
THE Spanish government has approved €100 million for a new desalination plant in Vélez-Málaga.
The Council of Ministers, following a request from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, has approved the first change to the agreement that allows Aguas de las Cuencas Mediterráneas (Acuamed) to manage certain projects directly. This approval, dated July 9, includes the construction of the desalination plant in Axarquía.
Javier Salas, the subdelegate of the Government in Málaga, emphasised that this decision enables Acuamed to continue previous work, such as forming the Central Users Board. Despite initial delays by the Andalucian government in selecting the location, the Spanish government is advancing this crucial infrastructure to address severe drought conditions.
In addition to the Vélez-Málaga plant, the amendment supports other projects, including interconnecting desalination plants in Segura, reusing treated water in Alicante, and enhancing water reclamation in Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja. Further initiatives include desalination projects in Almería and new plants in Cataluña, with a total investment of €513 million.
