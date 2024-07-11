By EWN • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 15:13

Love Island Star Tasha Ghouri Visits Sala Group Venues and VIP La Sala Yacht While on Hen Party in Marbella

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri made waves this past weekend with her visit to the renowned Sala Group venues in Marbella, showcasing her stunning figure and stylish fashion choices onboard the La Sala-At-Sea yacht experience.

Tasha, 25, who rose to fame on the popular ITV2 dating show in 2022, was in Marbella celebrating a friend’s hen party. The influencer and campaigner dazzled in a cobalt blue string bikini, complemented by a lace see-through beach skirt. She accessorised her beach-ready look with chunky gold bangles, multiple rings, and a heart pendant necklace, embodying effortless summer glamour.

Upon arrival, Tasha and her guests were greeted with chilled champagne, setting the tone for a day of indulgence. The group also savoured a selection of handcrafted sushi, perfectly prepared to enhance their exquisite day at sea.

Once back on shore, Tasha’s hen party crew was spotted having a blast at La Sala Puerto Banus. They rocked playful cowboy hats, hit the dancefloor, and snapped tons of selfies, making their celebration even more epic.

The following day, Tasha and her boyfriend Andrew Le Plage, chose to unwind at La Sala by the Sea to soak up the atmosphere and Mediterranean sun in this prime location in the heart of Puerto Banus. The couple indulged in a bottle of Moët Ice and savoured delicious club sandwiches, perfectly complementing the serene coastal atmosphere. Tasha also sipped on some refreshing mixed berries daiquiris, taking the beach club vibes to the next level. Tasha and Andrew looked very much at home in the best beach club in Marbella.

Sala Group is one of the most talked about hospitality, lifestyle and entertainment organisations in Spain, renowned for curating the most memorable and personalised experiences for our clientele, through our diverse portfolio of venues and bespoke services. Indulge as you eat, dance and be playful…with La Sala.

Our dedicated La Sala Lifestyle Team is made up of the very best hospitality, entertainment and concierge specialists on the coast. They exist to attend to your every need, making your stay easy and effortless, to provide you with the freedom to fall in love with Marbella as you enjoy your unique VIP moments.

Offering priority bookings, group packages, chauffeur driven transfers, yacht charters, luxury accommodation, golf days, entertainment and more. La Sala Lifestyle creates tailor-made experiences through their blend of passion, knowledge and first-hand experiences, delivering the ultimate Marbella lifestyle experience.

Enquire today to book your tailor made La Sala Lifestyle experience by contacting: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.

Sponsored