By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 11:11

Torrellano Cup welcomes 125 teams from around the world. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

The XXXV Torrellano Handball Cup will be held from July 10 to 14 at various venues.

This international tournament will feature over 1,000 participants from 125 teams worldwide, representing countries like Spain, Bulgaria, Egypt, Serbia, Denmark, Portugal, and Taiwan.

Competitions will span all categories from junior to senior, including both men’s and women’s divisions.

Global Map

José Antonio Román, the councillor of sports, highlighted the Torrellano Cup’s significance, stating, “This event is one of the most important in Elche, placing our city on the global sports map.”

Teams from outside the region and abroad will stay in local hotels, with accommodations expected to be fully booked during the tournament.

President of the Torrellano Handball Club, Jesús Ginés Antón Candela, noted that besides the sports venues at Isabel Fernández and Antonio Machado, there will be a variety of culinary options and a fan zone offering concerts, workshops, and dance exhibitions throughout the five-day event.

55 Flags Featured

The inauguration began on July 10 with a motorcycle rally from Paseo de la Estación to Torrellano, featuring flags from the 55 countries that have participated over the years.

The trophy presentation is scheduled for July 15 at 2:00.PM marking the conclusion of the tournament.