By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 13:41

Torrevieja strikes back against British media smear campaign. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

The Socialist Party of Torrevieja has stepped up to defend the city against a recent smear campaign initiated by several British media outlets.

These outlets have criticized Torrevieja’s portrayal, highlighting the perceived negative impact and the government’s alleged inaction under the Partido Popular.

British Tabloids

Since May, newspapers like the Mirror, Daily Star, and Express have published strong critiques from tourists, describing Torrevieja as “the most horrible place” they’ve visited and not representative of Spain.

In response, the socialist municipal group led by spokesperson Bárbara Soler launched a promotional video showcasing Torrevieja, translated into English and shared widely in the UK through social media.

Post-Brexit Efforts

Soler attributed these campaigns to post-Brexit efforts aimed at discouraging British travellers from visiting during the summer season.

She emphasised the seriousness of these attacks, impacting tourism and affecting the British community residing in Torrevieja.

Despite acknowledging existing issues, Soler defended Torrevieja’s potential for improvement and criticised the Partido Popular’s approach.

Proactive Measures

She stressed the need for proactive measures to counter negative perceptions, especially during peak tourism seasons, proposing a motion to address these concerns.

The PSOE used archival images and contributions from locals to highlight Torrevieja’s strengths: it’s quality gastronomy, pleasant year-round climate, rich traditions and festivals, cultural offerings, and natural beauty as a salt city.