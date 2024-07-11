Train in vain for Marbella mayor

By Eugene Costello • Updated: 11 Jul 2024 • 11:22

Mayor of Marbella Angeles Muñoz (left) CREDIT: Wikimedia

Marbella is the only town in Spain with more than 150,000 residents without a decent rail link, Mayor of Marbella Angeles Muñoz has claimed once again.

It is not the first time that the centre-right politician of the People’s Party (Partido Popular) has made the claim, calling for dialogue. The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has added his voice to the appeal to the national government, claiming that population growth in his town means that it deserves an upgraded rail link. Estepona is, he claims, one of the three municipalities in Spain that have seen the highest rises in number of residents.

Towns growing at “exponential growth”

Both towns are growing at an exponential rate, the second and fourth with the most population increases last year in the whole of Spain. Nearby Málaga, Spain, was voted the best city in the world to live in last year by InterNations, the biggest community for people living abroad. So the problem is only going to get worse, supporters of Muñoz say.

Calls for “liberalisation” of toll motorway

She has also called for the “liberalisation” of the toll motorway,“essential” following the collapse of the A-7 motorway. At present the only rail link between Málaga and Marbella is a slow train that takes one hour with only four connections per day. A proposal for a high-speed connection would cost €2.7 billion.

Controversial figure

This is the most recent time that Muñoz has called for dialogue over a high-speed rail link. The 64-year-old politician was embarrassed by reports that her husband construction entrepreneur Lars Gunnar Broberg and stepson Joakim Broberg were being investigated over running a drugs supply chain to Nordic countries. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Joakim could face 22 years in prison for his part in the operation. He was also accused of bribing police and could face an additional fine of €30m.