Two macaques rescued from Granada hell hole

By John Smith •
Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 13:18
15 years in a rusty lock-up
Credit: Guardia Civil
Acting on a tip off, members of the Guardia Civil Seprona nature preservation team discovered two Barbary macaques in the courtyard of a property in Granada.
It is believed that the two monkeys of the species Macaca sylvanus (also known as Gibraltar macaque) had been kept for approximately 15 years and it may well be that they were taken from one of the troupes in Gibraltar or possibly Morocco where they exist in small numbers.
When officers arrived, they discovered the male and female were being kept separated and in unhygienic conditions in rusty lock-ups without easy access to water and in one case without shelter in case of rain.
Vets who accompanied the officers confirmed that the two monkeys were in a poor state of health both physically and mentally.
The 56-year-old owner is to be charged with breaking two laws, firstly keeping protected animals under the CITES Convention without permission (which is rarely if ever given to private individuals).
Secondly the treatment the monkeys received will be considered a case of animal abuse.
In the meantime, the macaques are being cared for by the AAP PRIMADOMUS Foundation and even if they are found to be been ‘kidnapped’ from Gibraltar it seems highly unlikely that they could fit back in to any of the colonies there.
