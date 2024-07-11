Wanted Brit arrested after shots fired

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 11 Jul 2024 • 21:30

Firearms seized after arrest of the four men Credit: National Crime Agency/fb

Information has just been released by the British Embassy in Madrid and the National Crime Agency concerning an event that took place on June 20.

They state that three British nationals were arrested and 36 firearms were seized in Murcia, Spain.

Armed officers deployed to the property of 36 year old Anthony Finnigan, who is suspected of being part of a British organised crime group responsible for trafficking class A drugs throughout Spain and into the UK.

Wanted criminal

As reported by the National Crime Agency, when the officers arrived at the suspect’s property, based in the Murcia area, Finnigan emerged from the property with another British national, Hasan Topal, 35.

A firearm was discharged in the direction of the officers, and warning shots from the armed officers were returned.

Four men arrested

Both men were detained without either sustaining any injuries. Two other men were also arrested at the property in Murcia – 33 year old Brit Ediz Can and Moroccan-born Ahmed Mhanni, 32.

A thorough search of the property revealed 36 firearms were discovered and seized by the officers, along with 755 9mm bullets.

All four men were taken into custody and remanded as a result of the joint Spanish National Police and National Crime Agency investigation.

Finnigan was already wanted by Merseyside Police in connection to drug supply offences in the UK and will face further charges once sent back to the UK, after the Spanish National Police’s enquires conclude.

NCA’s vigilance

NCA Regional Manager, Neil Keeping, said “The NCA’s international network played a key role in support of the Spanish National Police operation that saw four men arrested and dangerous weapons seized”

He went on to confirm the “firearms are likely to have been destined for the UK criminal market, so taking them out of circulation marks a huge success”

Keeping continued, stating that “suppressing the availability of illegal firearms in the UK is a top priority for the NCA and its law enforcement partners.”