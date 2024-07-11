Weekend Beach Festival’s success in Torre del Mar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jul 2024 • 17:17

Summer Beats at Weekend Beach Image: Facebook/Weekend Beach Festival

WEEKEND Beach Festival kicked off on, July 4, with a record-breaking attendance of 75,000 music fans gathered along the shores of the Mediterranean. Over three days of non-stop music and festivities in Torre del Mar, the festival showcased an eclectic lineup spanning rock, fusion, Latin music, urban sounds, and electronic beats across three stages.

Economic Impact and Local Support

The event, hailed as a summer musical staple in the country, owes its success to a dedicated team of over 500 professionals and local suppliers, highlighting its economic impact estimated at around €9 million.

Opening Night with Europe’s Timeless Hits

From the opening night featuring Europe to the energetic performances by Steve Aoki, Mora, Lola Índigo, and much more, the festival offered unforgettable moments. Highlights included Europe’s timeless hits, the vibrant rhythms of Lola Índigo, and the emotional farewell tour of Rayden.

It was a celebration of the best Latin and urban music with Lola Índigo, Beret, and Maka, while the final night of the festival saw explosive performances from Melendi, Carlos Tarque, and the electrifying Steve Aoki.

State-of-the-Art Festival Grounds

The festival grounds, spanning over 30,000 square metres, were equipped with state-of-the-art sound systems and innovative lighting technologies, ensuring an immersive audiovisual experience for the attendees.

Organisers expressed gratitude to the local authorities, sponsors, security forces, and most importantly, the attendees for their continued support and enthusiasm, promising an even more special 10th-anniversary festival next year.

A Standout Event on Spain’s Summer Calendar

Weekend Beach Festival not only delivered on its promise of music but also emphasised safety and community, incorporating initiatives like the Punto Violeta (Purple Stand), safe places as public gatherings to combat gender-based violence, and innovative security protocols, making it a standout event on Spain’s summer calendar.

