Age just a number in Moraira

By Eugene Costello • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 19:24

Senior citizens are welcome in Teulada Moraira Credit: Ayuntamiento Teulada

Teulada Moraira has been recognised for its senior citizen-friendly policies with accreditation from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It has been accredited by the WHO Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities. This is recognition of the municipality’s commitment to improving the quality of life of older people, promoting an inclusive and accessible environment for all citizens.

The aim is to take into account the views and opinions of older people in the design and planning of public strategies. This will improve their environments by adapting infrastructure and resources to the needs of this social group, thus promoting inclusion and the participation of older people.

“We support older people”

Verónica Martínez, Councillor for Senior Citizens in Teulada Moraira expressed her satisfaction with the recognition. “We support older people and remain interested in promoting different healthy activities, services and initiatives so that our seniors can enjoy them.

“We held several participatory tables, from which different ideas emerged, such as the +55 circuit training course that was implemented last year or the computer classes for seniors that will begin at the end of the year.”

Mayor of Teulada Moraira, Raúl Llobell, said: “We celebrate that Teulada Moraira is a municipality friendly to older people… ensuring that our older people can enjoy good health and continue to participate fully and actively in society.

“We thank everyone who has contributed to making this a reality and we reaffirm our goal of continuing to work for the benefit of our elders.”