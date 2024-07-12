Benidorm brings back Green Flag initiative

By Eugene Costello •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 20:45
Cleaning up: manager of Ecovidrio, Roberto Fuertes, left, with Councillor for the Environment Maria Gomez
CREDIT: Benidorm City Council/Benidorm.org
Benidorm City Council has signed up more than 300 hotel establishments in the city to compete this summer for a prize from the Green Flag of sustainability.
The inititiative comes from Ecovidrio, the non-profit entity in charge of managing the recycling of glass containers in Spain. The Councillor for the Environment, Monica Gomez, and the manager of Ecovidrio, Roberto Fuertes, have kicked off the fifth edition of the ‘#MovimientoFanderasVerdes’ campaign in Benidorm.
Each summer this rewards the commitment of the municipalities and their hotel sector for the recycling of glass containers, environmental protection and sustainable development.
Gómez said: “in Benidorm, we love challenges and even more so when they are linked to sustainability, one of the great axes that marks our political action and also that of the private sector.”
She pointed to the fact that, regardless of the time of year, “Benidorm always presents deposit and reuse percentages well above the national average.”
Benidorm will compete with up to 40 Valencian municipalities. At the national level, more than 150 municipalities from five autonomous communities and more than 16,000 hospitality establishments participate.
In addition to the municipalities with the best numbers, the initiative will also recognise the two hospitality establishments in the region that are most responsible and committed to sustainability. To do this, initiatives to improve waste recycling management, energy and water consumption or the commitment to sustainable purchasing, among other questions.
Ecovidrio has said that two people from each winning establishment will be invited to enjoy a Master Class and a tasting of several dishes offered by a renowned chef with a Michelin Green Star.
The organisation says that during the summer months, a third of the glass containers for recycling is almost 50% of the waste from single-use glass containers generated by the hospitality sector.
Eugene Costello has been a journalist and editor for 25 years and has worked at the London Evening Standard, the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail. He has written for a wide number of publications such as The Guardian, The Times and Sunday Times in addition to the above, and numerous magazines. He moved to Spain in 2020 and has no intention of going back.
