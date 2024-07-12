Benidorm gets police reinforcements for Euro Final

By Tristan Kirkland •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 14:34
Benidorm was bedlam the night of the Euro Cup semifinal when they beat the Netherlands, and the city now prepares itself once again.
The City Council of Benidorm has convened with their local security board and concluded the city will need a much greater police presence than they have available to maintain order and keep fans of both teams safe. To rectify this, reinforcements will be brought in over the weekend from Alicante and other nearby towns.
The extra security presence has been requested in part due to the violence seen in Germany between Dutch and English fans in Dortmund, particularly a video showing a brawl outside the Sausalitos restaurant in Dortmund, with fans of both teams exchanging blows before a large cohort of Dutch fans arrives, trapping the English fans in the bar and throwing stools at those who dared try to exit.
Local Councillor Jesus Carrobles said that predominantly English leisure areas such as Calle Girona or Calle Mallorca will have a particular security presence. The area between Avenida Europa and Avenida Derramador will be restricted to just foot traffic to facilitate the movement of fans.
Special attention will also be given to L’Aiguera Park, where the largest concentration of fans in Spain is expected due to the giant screen in the Julio Iglesias auditorium, with a capacity for 4,000 people, organised by the Festival Commission and Radio Benidorm.
