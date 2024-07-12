Blue Sky thinking

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 14:45

In sync, the Blue Sky Duo. Photo Blue Sky Duo Facebook

Back for more at the Groove Bar, Fuengirola harbour, ‘The Blue Sky – Dúo’ for a night out of live rock and dancing, Sunday, July 21.

Back by popular demand with those familiar great sounds, Sami James & Javier Tejada, better known as ‘The Sky Blue – Dúo’, return to the Groove Bar, return with their familiar take on the music of Oasis, David Gray, The Cure, Eagle Eye Cherry, The Jam , U2, Buffalo Springfield, The Pogues, The Fray, Jimi Hendrix, Bod Dylan, The Faces, Rod Stewart, Cat Stevens, The Waterboys, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Snow Patrol, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Verve, Richard Ashcroft , Counting Crowns, Keane, Belle and Sebastian, The Stone Roses, The Cranberries, et al.

Familiar favourites on the coast

Familiar favourites on this coast, this acoustic two-piece (guitar and drums), with a mix of their own songs and covers, play continually along the Costa del Sol at the best and most important venues.

Javier Tejada, the drummer and percussionist, has collaborated with the well-known groups Malditos Recuerdos, Helyon, The Urza’s Project, Los Malaje and currently still plays in The Rabbit Holes.

So, Put on your dancing shoes and get down to the Groove Bar to catch The Blue Sky Dúo at The Groove bar, Fuengirola, July 21 from 6pm. Free entry.