British tourist dies in Los Narejos drunk driving incident

Tourist Dies in Drunk Driving Incident
A British tourist, who was hit by a car in Los Narejos, has died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Virgen de La Arrixaca Hospital, according to sources from the Health Department. The 50-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife were critically injured when a vehicle struck them on a street in Los Narejos, Los Alcázares.
The local police identified the driver, who was driving without a license, and fled the scene. The driver, who will face trial, had a blood alcohol level of 0.83 milligrams per litre of breath, more than triple the legal limit of 0.25. He now faces charges including reckless homicide.
The incident occurred in front of the Costa Narejos hotel as the couple was returning. Emergency services, including local police and medical personnel, attended to the victims. Both were transported in critical condition to Virgen de La Arrixaca Hospital. Despite medical efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries. The woman remains in the ICU in serious condition.
