Calpe City Council to finance cultural activities

By Eugene Costello • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 20:00

Calpe Auditorium CREDIT: lamarinaalta.com

Calpe Council has given the green light to subsidise cultural activities and artistic training. This now puts culture and the arts in the same position as sports, which already received subsidies.

So if you are a member of, say, a local expat amateur dramatics group, it’s time to get your claim in.

They say: “The subsidies will be allocated to public or private entities, associations and foundations of music, dance or plastic and performing arts or any other cultural activity to finance the expenses derived from cultural training. The activities will have to be carried out in the town of Calpe.”

If you are a member of a book-reading club that meets every week at a local bar, you could argue that food and drink ought to be covered, arguably. Or if you have youngsters learning ballet or other forms of dance, you should definitely try your luck.

Cheese-roling? Skittles? Morris dancing?

Group art classes would have a decent claim. Let your imagination run wild. Why not film appreciation groups? Crocheting? Cookery classes might be pushing it, but if you don’t try you won’t know.

The only stipulation is that they must take place in the town of Calpe. This could be the nudge you needed to set up a group. Cheese-rolling, skittles and Morris dancing (la flamenco británico for the purposes of the application) might even apply.

Councillor for Culture, Guillermo Sendra, explained that “interested parties themselves view the criteria for improving the service favourably. Why restrict criteria? We can attend to the economic aspect as well as the quality aspect.” So it’s worth a shot whatever you want to set up.

These are for expenses rather than income, do bear in mind, so must not exceed the costs incurred of running the activity or group.

Ximo Perles, from Compromis, was in favour, saying that “since 2011 there has been no investment in cultural training – the training of sports entities is subsidised but not that of cultural entities.”

We are expecting to see Widow Twankey in association with Calpe City Council in the next panto season…