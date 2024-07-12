Carboneras, twinned with Pamplona

By John Smith • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 14:46

Celebrating San Fermin in Carboneras Credit: Carboneras council

In 2014, Carboneras was twinned with the somewhat better known municipality of Pamplona famous for its San Fermin Festival and bull running.

Although there is no bull running in Carboneras, the council and many residents like to recognise their relationship with their northern neighbour and on July 6, a number of people wearing red scarves stood outside the Town Hall encouraging the mayor Salvador Hernández to initiate a small celebration.

Lighting a rocket for San Fermin

Leaning from the window of the town hall, he held and lit a small rocket which flew into the sky as the Carboneras nod to San Fermin.

The actual San Fermin festival remembers the collection of the bones and relics of the saint in the 12th century and since then, the event has spawned the running of the bulls in Pamplona which occurs between July 7 and 14.

This is a dangerous ‘sport’ for both the bulls and those taking part, with a guarantee that some humans will be injured and possibly killed over the week of running against six bulls each day.