Carboneras, twinned with Pamplona

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 14:46
Celebrating San Fermin in Carboneras
Credit: Carboneras council
In 2014, Carboneras was twinned with the somewhat better known municipality of Pamplona famous for its San Fermin Festival and bull running.
Although there is no bull running in Carboneras, the council and many residents like to recognise their relationship with their northern neighbour and on July 6, a number of people wearing red scarves stood outside the Town Hall encouraging the mayor Salvador Hernández to initiate a small celebration.
Leaning from the window of the town hall, he held and lit a small rocket which flew into the sky as the Carboneras nod to San Fermin.
The actual San Fermin festival remembers the collection of the bones and relics of the saint in the 12th century and since then, the event has spawned the running of the bulls in Pamplona which occurs between July 7 and 14.
This is a dangerous ‘sport’ for both the bulls and those taking part, with a guarantee that some humans will be injured and possibly killed over the week of running against six bulls each day.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.