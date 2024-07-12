Carlos Baos – Get your ‘mortgage costs’ back

By EWN •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 10:40
Photocredit Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen
New court precedent from the Spanish Supreme Court.
At White-Baos Lawyers, we’ve guided countless clients to secure refunds for their mortgage expenses. This week, we explore a recent landmark ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court that firmly establishes the timeline for pursuing reimbursement of these expenses. Bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding deadlines.
What do mortgage expenses entail? Unfair clauses found in Spanish mortgage loans. Over the past decades, Spanish banks imposed various costs on consumers when awarding them mortgage loans. The Spanish Supreme Court deemed this practice abusive and declared all clauses obliging consumers to pay these costs null and void.
What specific costs are eligible for reimbursement? The primary expenses that can be reclaimed include the legal fees of the Notary; the fees charged by the Land Registry to register the mortgage in the Land Registry, the fees charged by the management agency from the bank, known as ‘Gestoría’, Stamp Duty Tax, etc.
Deadline to file the claim
There are two distinct types of claims to consider:
Until recently, there was uncertainty regarding the calculation of the deadline for the second claim (claim to request the reimbursement of the amounts unduly paid by the consumer). Some judges interpreted that this period started from the date of payment of the costs in question (Notary fees, Land Registry fees, etc.). However, the Spanish Supreme Court has confirmed that the deadline begins from the date when the court declared that the clause of the mortgage loan was abusive. As mentioned, the claim seeking a court ruling on abuse has no time limit. What are the practical implications of this? No matter how long has passed since you took your mortgage, it is still possible to claim reimbursement regardless for these costs paid.
In conclusion, the recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling ensures you can reclaim your mortgage expenses indefinitely if the clauses have not yet been declared null and void. At White-Baos Lawyers, we possess extensive experience reclaiming mortgage expenses for our clients. Reach out to us today to initiate your claim process without delay.
You may be interested in the following services and articles:
Spanish mortgage in Swiss francs, yen, etc.? Claim against the bank.
If your bank forced you to take out a life insurance policy or similar, it is possible to cancel it. Get back the money paid! Tied sales. Illegal practices. Insurance imposed by the bank..
Basic legal advice on mortgage loans to purchase properties in Spain..
Carlos Baos (Lawyer)
White & Baos.
Tel: +34 966 426 185
E-mail: info@white-baos.com
White & Baos 2024 – All Rights Reserved.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.