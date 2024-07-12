Carlos Baos – Get your ‘mortgage costs’ back

By EWN • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 10:40

New court precedent from the Spanish Supreme Court.

At White-Baos Lawyers, we’ve guided countless clients to secure refunds for their mortgage expenses. This week, we explore a recent landmark ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court that firmly establishes the timeline for pursuing reimbursement of these expenses. Bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding deadlines.

What do mortgage expenses entail? Unfair clauses found in Spanish mortgage loans. Over the past decades, Spanish banks imposed various costs on consumers when awarding them mortgage loans. The Spanish Supreme Court deemed this practice abusive and declared all clauses obliging consumers to pay these costs null and void.

What specific costs are eligible for reimbursement? The primary expenses that can be reclaimed include the legal fees of the Notary; the fees charged by the Land Registry to register the mortgage in the Land Registry, the fees charged by the management agency from the bank, known as ‘Gestoría’, Stamp Duty Tax, etc.

Deadline to file the claim

There are two distinct types of claims to consider:

Firstly, the claim against the bank seeking a court ruling that declares the clause imposing these costs is abusive, and therefore, radically null and void. There is no deadline to file this claim.

Secondly, the claim against the bank for the reimbursement of these expenses paid. This claim is based on the prior ruling, that declares the clause that imposed these costs as abusive. The deadline to file this claim currently of 5 years.

Until recently, there was uncertainty regarding the calculation of the deadline for the second claim (claim to request the reimbursement of the amounts unduly paid by the consumer). Some judges interpreted that this period started from the date of payment of the costs in question (Notary fees, Land Registry fees, etc.). However, the Spanish Supreme Court has confirmed that the deadline begins from the date when the court declared that the clause of the mortgage loan was abusive. As mentioned, the claim seeking a court ruling on abuse has no time limit. What are the practical implications of this? No matter how long has passed since you took your mortgage, it is still possible to claim reimbursement regardless for these costs paid.

In conclusion, the recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling ensures you can reclaim your mortgage expenses indefinitely if the clauses have not yet been declared null and void. At White-Baos Lawyers, we possess extensive experience reclaiming mortgage expenses for our clients. Reach out to us today to initiate your claim process without delay.

