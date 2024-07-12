By Eugene Costello • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 19:22

The magic of the circus: Cirque du Soleil comes to Alicante CREDIT: entradas.com

This summer, Costa Blanca residents will be treated to the latest work by the legendary circus troupe Cirque du Soleil.

The show is called Alegria Bajo Una Nueva Luz – Happiness Under A New Light – and promises to be the most spectacular to date, say organisers. It aims to appeal to a new generation of followers, they add.

For a new generation

The theme is that of a kingdom that has lost its king, and examines conflict between the old, established order and a new generation that yearns for freedom, hope and rebirth.

On one side are the aristocracy and their supposed king, a lunatic who wishes to reclaim his throne and restore the former regime. And on the other, a new movement of human rights and values that rose from the streets to challenge established authority.

It will take place on Playa San Juan – San Juan Beach – and run from July 16 to September 1, the whole summer, before moving on to Seville and then Madrid. Futher dates for Italy start next year.

Massive production

Preparations are being finalised with a Big Top that has a height of 19 metres and a diameter of 51, with a capacity of 2,600 nightly. It will cover an area of 4,500 square metres.

Cirque du Soleil is the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. It was founded in Montreal in 1984 by former street performers Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix. It is renowned for its high-wire performance and fantasy story lines, and is constantly reinventing itself for new generations.

Tickets start at €48 per person, with a 15 per cent discount for families of between four and eight people and a 25 per cent discount for groups of 10 or more. You can buy them from entradas.com or cirquedusoleil.com.