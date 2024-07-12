Collyfer – Unique Crematorium now open

By EWN • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 16:01

Photocredit Collyfer

On Friday, June 28th, Collyfer’s Unique Crematorium was inaugurated on the outskirts of Huércal-Overa, with a large number of attendees. The three founders, Sebastián, Diego, and Julio, marked the occasion by cutting the ribbon and keeping small pieces for posterity.

Dignitaries from the Junta de Andalucía and the head Catholic priest from Huércal-Overa were present. Inside the main building, speeches were delivered, and the priest blessed all areas before guests were invited to tour the new facility. A buffet and complimentary bar provided refreshments for all attendees.

This new and modern crematorium, is set to revolutionise funeral services in southeastern Spain with its innovative approach. Collyfer, a funeral services company established in 1946 in Huércal, has a history of pioneering advancements in the sector. In 1993, they were the first to open a funeral home in the province, a move initially met with reluctance. Similarly, they were early adopters of digital obituaries on social media, now a common practice. This new crematorium and garden of remembrance is a significant milestone for the company.

The facility, located on the road to Santa María de Nieva, spans three and a half hectares. The first phase, now open, includes a large parking area, a crematorium with a chapel equipped with screens for streaming ceremonies, an indoor columbarium, a catering area, and an outdoor space called the Tree of Life. Families can bury urns here and inscribe their loved ones’ names on leaves of the Tree of Life. Future phases will introduce a pond for scattering ashes and various gardens with almond, olive, and pine trees, maintained by professionals. Additionally, ecological urns will be offered, from which a plant of the family’s choice can grow, creating a living memorial.

Antonio Collado, Manager of the Collyfer Group, stated, “We have had the opportunity to listen to and understand the needs and expectations of the families we serve. We realised there was a growing demand for modern facilities that provide a peaceful and dignified environment to honour their loved ones.” Starting from this week, the crematorium will conduct its first service, utilising the streaming system to allow distant family members to participate.

