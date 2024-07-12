By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 11:15
Dance, circus, and soul: Santa Pola's Glorieta Festival shines. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook.
The performing arts festival in Santa Pola will feature three high-quality street performances from July 18 to 20 at the Glorieta.
These shows offer free entry.
Nely Baile, the Councillor for Culture and Festivals, announced that for three nights at the Glorieta, starting at 9:00 PM, there will be three shows featuring dance, circus, humour, and music, all by professional performers.
On Thursday, July 18, the Marroch Company of Santa Pola will perform “Ta-k-Ta,” a show that explores and celebrates old age.
On Friday, July 19, the Col.lectiu Frenètic company will present “Save the temazo.org,” featuring trapeze acts, vertical dance, and amazing balancing acts, with active audience participation.
The festival will wrap up on Saturday, July 20, with a concert by Aretha and the Franklins, “Back to Soul,” offering a night of classic soul music.
Why not head along to the Glorieta in Santa Pola for an evening of free entertainment!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.