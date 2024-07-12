By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 11:15

Dance, circus, and soul: Santa Pola's Glorieta Festival shines. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola / Facebook.

The performing arts festival in Santa Pola will feature three high-quality street performances from July 18 to 20 at the Glorieta.

These shows offer free entry.

Nely Baile, the Councillor for Culture and Festivals, announced that for three nights at the Glorieta, starting at 9:00 PM, there will be three shows featuring dance, circus, humour, and music, all by professional performers.

Old Age

On Thursday, July 18, the Marroch Company of Santa Pola will perform “Ta-k-Ta,” a show that explores and celebrates old age.

On Friday, July 19, the Col.lectiu Frenètic company will present “Save the temazo.org,” featuring trapeze acts, vertical dance, and amazing balancing acts, with active audience participation.

Back to Soul

The festival will wrap up on Saturday, July 20, with a concert by Aretha and the Franklins, “Back to Soul,” offering a night of classic soul music.

Why not head along to the Glorieta in Santa Pola for an evening of free entertainment!