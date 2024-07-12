Dance, drink, discover!

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 17:07

Dancing and music at Gustos del Mundo Credit: Gustos del Mundo, Facebook

Breathing in the air from the sea. Sipping on homemade fresh tea. Dancing along to your favourite hits.

All of this can be done at Gustos del Mundo. Every weekend, the international restaurant invites visitors for night live music sessions, introducing Evening Style Blues Band, Sax & Show and Lidia Murr.

The sea-fronted venue offers a rich and diverse menu of dishes ranging from French to Spanish and Georgian food, served with fresh quality drinks.

The stunning restaurant has recently been taken over by new owners and has since seen families and friends dance to global hits every weekend.

Book your place by calling 675 697 260.

Find Gustos del Mundo on Facebook.

Quality guaranteed. Open all days but Wednesday, 12pm-10pm.

At Carrer Llevant 1, Calpe

SPONSORED.