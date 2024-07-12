By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 8:51

Double the dollars: Property owners flock to tourist rentals. Image: Esteban Martinena Guerrer / Shutterstock.com

The latest data from the Tax Agency highlights why more property owners in the Valencian Community are turning to the tourist rental market.

Homes intended for short-term rentals generate almost double the income compared to those in the traditional rental market, though higher taxes reduce the difference in final profitability.

Tax Filers

The Statistics of personal income tax filers, prepared by the Ministry of Finance, reveal the revenue generated annually by housing rentals.

These figures account for rents charged by private citizens, excluding company activities.

In 2022, 214,635 homes in the Valencian Community were rented for habitual residence, generating over €1,368 million in gross income. This averages to €6,374 per property.

In contrast, the 24,476 houses allocated for other rental modalities, including seasonal and tourist rentals, generated a total of €273 million, averaging 11,155 euros per home.

Lower Net Return

Despite the higher gross income, the net return is lower once deductible expenses such as property amortisation, community receipts, and utilities are factored in.

Traditional rentals yield a net return of €3,395 per property, whereas tourist apartments yield just over €7,000.

Higher Net Return

This higher net return makes tourist rentals an attractive option for many owners, leading to a significant increase in the number of homes marketed this way.

The number of properties declared to the Treasury for tourist rentals has nearly tripled from 8,048 in 2019 to almost 24,500 in 2022.