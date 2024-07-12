By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 8:51
Double the dollars: Property owners flock to tourist rentals. Image: Esteban Martinena Guerrer / Shutterstock.com
The latest data from the Tax Agency highlights why more property owners in the Valencian Community are turning to the tourist rental market.
Homes intended for short-term rentals generate almost double the income compared to those in the traditional rental market, though higher taxes reduce the difference in final profitability.
The Statistics of personal income tax filers, prepared by the Ministry of Finance, reveal the revenue generated annually by housing rentals.
These figures account for rents charged by private citizens, excluding company activities.
In 2022, 214,635 homes in the Valencian Community were rented for habitual residence, generating over €1,368 million in gross income. This averages to €6,374 per property.
In contrast, the 24,476 houses allocated for other rental modalities, including seasonal and tourist rentals, generated a total of €273 million, averaging 11,155 euros per home.
Despite the higher gross income, the net return is lower once deductible expenses such as property amortisation, community receipts, and utilities are factored in.
Traditional rentals yield a net return of €3,395 per property, whereas tourist apartments yield just over €7,000.
This higher net return makes tourist rentals an attractive option for many owners, leading to a significant increase in the number of homes marketed this way.
The number of properties declared to the Treasury for tourist rentals has nearly tripled from 8,048 in 2019 to almost 24,500 in 2022.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.