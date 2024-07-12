Fire at Reyes Gutiérrez in Velez-Malaga

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 11:11
Fire at Reyes Gutiérrez
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall
A fire broke out at the facilities of Reyes Gutiérrez, a company specialising in subtropical agriculture in Velez-Malaga recently. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any fatalities, though there were reports of minor injuries from burns and significant damage to multiple vehicles.
The Provincial Fire Consortium responded swiftly and effectively to the emergency, dispatching sixteen firefighters from various nearby stations including Vélez-Málaga, Periana, Nerja, and Rincón de la Victoria.
The collaborative efforts of the Local Police, National Police, healthcare services, and Civil Protection were also instrumental in managing the situation. Moving forward, the National Police will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
In a show of support, Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez of Vélez-Málaga and councilman Jesús María Claros visited the scene to offer encouragement and solidarity to Reyes Gutiérrez company, its employees, and the proprietors of a neighbouring property dedicated to firewood sales.
Gratitude was extended to all emergency responders, with hopes for a quick recovery and rebuilding for those affected by the incident.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
