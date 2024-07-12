Foreign policy protest in Almeria

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 12 Jul 2024 • 15:45

Protestors outside of the Subdelegacion del Gobierno voicing their distress Credit: Euro Weekly News

Expatriates from around the world trying to obtain residency legally in Spain came together in Almeria city to voice their issues.

On July 12, foreigners from all over, including from Britain, Africa and other European countries chanted and protested to bring greater awareness to the problems they’re facing with foreign policy, the main issue for most being the inability to book appointments.

Appointments unavailable

For seemingly unknown reasons, people from outside of Spain cannot acquire a booking to even begin the process of getting residency or visas. Rumours claim it is a technical problem with the government’s appointment system, as there are no appointments available to be booked at any time, and even Spanish lawyers and foreign solicitors are unable to arrange appointments to help their clients.

The protest saw over 100 people banding together in front of the Subdelegacion del Gobierno (Almeria Government Office).

After passionate speeches from attendees, the entire group chanted in unison – demanding appointments now.

Shared irritation over lack of communication

Speaking to British nationals there, some revealed they had been waiting months, some years, to receive an appointment. All who were spoken to repeated they had no communication returned explaining the issue, or what they could do.

In conversation with a local solicitor, Emma Randle, she reiterated her client’s concerns and the barriers they face, stating “Appointments to process residency cards is dire, with some waiting five to six months”, sharing that a colleague of hers had almost 130 clients waiting for appointments.

Larger problems arise

In further detail, Emma said some of her clients had lost access to their bank accounts due to residency cards expiring – even though these people had applied months before to renew.

Others coming into Spain from Britain on visas, attempting to become fully authorised cannot do so without a residency card. This leads to them facing problems opening bank accounts, exchanging their driving license or arranging healthcare. Emma expressed the difficulties faced by her and her clients going through this process and the uncertainty it brings in them.

Many at the protest expressed their feeling of hopelessness and confusion with the lack of communication, however, the protest held today brings new attention to the issue.