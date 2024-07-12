By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 11:35

Glass act: Orihuela's festive recycling giveaways. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Rocío Ortuño, Councillor for Street Cleaning, has unveiled Orihuela’s latest glass recycling campaign.

The campaign is set to coincide with the upcoming Moors and Christians festivities in Orihuela.

Distributing Gifts

Two activities are planned: on July 16, representatives of Ecovidrio will have a wander around Orihuela to promote glass recycling and distribute gifts to participants.

Additionally, on July 17, a selfie point will be set up at Esquina del Pavo, participants who upload a photo with the campaign hashtag #LaReconquistaDelVidrio and tag the city council will receive a gift.

Online Promotions

Furthermore, six online promotions will take place on the website lareconquistadelvidrio.es, featuring quiz questions about glass recycling and the Moors and Christians festivities.

Participants who answer correctly will have the chance to win an exclusive ‘La Reconquista del Vidrio’ mini igloo.

Detailed Information

Detailed information and terms of the campaign can be found on the campaign’s website.

In terms of recycling statistics, Orihuela residents recycled a total of 2,760,806 kilograms of glass containers in 2023, averaging 33.48 kilograms per resident.

The municipality currently boasts an average of 98 inhabitants per glass recycling container, with a total of 842 igloos installed across the area.