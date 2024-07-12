By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 11:35
Glass act: Orihuela's festive recycling giveaways. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Rocío Ortuño, Councillor for Street Cleaning, has unveiled Orihuela’s latest glass recycling campaign.
The campaign is set to coincide with the upcoming Moors and Christians festivities in Orihuela.
Two activities are planned: on July 16, representatives of Ecovidrio will have a wander around Orihuela to promote glass recycling and distribute gifts to participants.
Additionally, on July 17, a selfie point will be set up at Esquina del Pavo, participants who upload a photo with the campaign hashtag #LaReconquistaDelVidrio and tag the city council will receive a gift.
Furthermore, six online promotions will take place on the website lareconquistadelvidrio.es, featuring quiz questions about glass recycling and the Moors and Christians festivities.
Participants who answer correctly will have the chance to win an exclusive ‘La Reconquista del Vidrio’ mini igloo.
Detailed information and terms of the campaign can be found on the campaign’s website.
In terms of recycling statistics, Orihuela residents recycled a total of 2,760,806 kilograms of glass containers in 2023, averaging 33.48 kilograms per resident.
The municipality currently boasts an average of 98 inhabitants per glass recycling container, with a total of 842 igloos installed across the area.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.