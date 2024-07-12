Hot Summer Days and Cool Jazz Nights

By EWN • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 13:51

Photocredit Hotel Tikar

Every summer the Tikar celebrates their Music and Dinner in the Garden Series on Thursday nights. During the months of July, August and September, live music serenades diners in their secret garden.

Originating from California, Sean, the Tikar’s go to guy, has always been a fan of Cool Jazz. The Californian style of jazz of slow tempos and melodious harmonies. He features local musicians with their own versions of mellow music with slower tempos, melodic rhythms and laid-back tunes.

Ranging from the original dinner menu, to the special lunch menu del día or their take on tapas, the Tikar has always been unique, diverging from the typical restaurants in the area. The same applies to these music nights.

The ambience of the tropical garden and the sound of the waterfall trinkling into the pool, sitting under the stars renders a tranquil setting. This is not a loud place for back tracks, drum machines or karaoke singers trying to enhance their sound.

The Tikar hosts a variety of trios, instrumentalists and the occasional singer. Some of the upcoming artists include the RDJ jazz trio, pianist Peter Antony, guitarist Richard Hill, Peter Braid duo and Aure Ortega with Debbie Davies. More will be included later in the season

All genuine musicians playing at an unobtrusive level to comfortably sit and listen or engage in peaceful conversation with friends over dinner. A sublime way to chill out, relax and enjoy a cool night after a hot summer day

Reservations are required on Thursday nights, the venue is quite intimate. Please call or whatsapp the Hotel Tikar directly at 950 61 71 31, or hoteltikar@hoteltikar.com

Restaurante Azul’s fantastic valued lunch Menu del Día is offered Tuesday- Friday (13:30- 15:30). Dinner served Wednesday- Saturday nights (19:30-22:00). Delicious Tikar Tapas are prepared every Saturday afternoon (13:30-16:00) Reservations recommended for lunch, dinner and tapas. See sample menus and make a reservation on the web page www.hoteltikar.com

Sponsored