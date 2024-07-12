Law change to allow hotels nearer beaches

By Eugene Costello • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 17:09

Endangering the environment? Coastal hotels CREDIT: PEXELS

The Valencian regional government claims that new legislation approved last week will prevent hotels being built within 200 metres of the shore.

But this is sleight of hand, claim the socialist opposition parties PSOE and Compromis, because current legislation dictates that it must be 500 metres under the existing coast protection plan, PATIVEL.

This will allow predatory developers to move the goalposts and as well as hotels, the proposed legislation will allow “non-permanent” structures such as beach bars and chiringuitos to be erected just 100 to 200 metres from the coast.

“Opens door to speculation”

The opposition condemn the move as typical pro-business skulduggery from the centre-right and right-wing coalition of the Partido Popular (People’s Party) and Vox.

The NGO Ecologístas en Acción has issued a statement with 12 objections to the draft coast law, saying that it will “open the door to speculation” by allowing building within 500m of the shore and urban development in areas earmarked for environmental improvement.