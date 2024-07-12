Leading country against phone scams

Trending:

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 12 Jul 2024 • 10:58

With a recent increase in phone scams across Europe, Norway is taking the lead in fighting against  digital violations, introducing a new initiative, GIRAF. 

Headed by Norway, GIFAR unites 21 countries for an exchange of information and best practices for battling phone scams. The initiative aims to combat the issue by reducing the number of scam calls and SMS messages that reach consumers, effectively identifying and blocking criminals before they invade the next victim´s phone.

“Phone scams are a serious problem that can have a devastating impact on individuals and businesses,” said John-Eivind Velure, acting director of the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom). “By working together, we can share information and develop new strategies to stop these scams before they reach our citizens.”

Nkom launched a joint initiative with the Norwegian police back in 2022, which effectively blocked more than 100 million scam calls within a year. Since then, Norway has been at the forefront of the fight against phone scams.

Velure emphasised the importance of international collaboration in battling the issue; “Scammers are quick to adapt to new technologies and strategies. No single country or industry can solve this problem alone. That is why international cooperation is so important.”

A global report from Scam Adviser showed that in 2022 alone, there had been  €55, 3 million lost to scams, with 293 million of reported cases. The scams especially target seniors and children, who may be unaware of the potential dangers.
In 2022, the number of scams worldwide, has increased by 22 per cent and has since shown no sign of a decline. The report offered advice to people experiencing phone scams, listing the aspects to report as; the address of the premise, information of the individual/business, pictures, type of goods/services, communication records and proof of purchase/receipt.
By keeping records of e-communication, one can spot online fraud and prevent it from happening again, emphasised Scam Adviser.

