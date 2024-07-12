Leading country against phone scams

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 12 Jul 2024 • 10:58
Be careful when online
Credit: Anete Lusina, Pexels
With a recent increase in phone scams across Europe, Norway is taking the lead in fighting against digital violations, introducing a new initiative, GIRAF.
Headed by Norway, GIFAR unites 21 countries for an exchange of information and best practices for battling phone scams. The initiative aims to combat the issue by reducing the number of scam calls and SMS messages that reach consumers, effectively identifying and blocking criminals before they invade the next victim´s phone.
“Phone scams are a serious problem that can have a devastating impact on individuals and businesses,” said John-Eivind Velure, acting director of the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom). “By working together, we can share information and develop new strategies to stop these scams before they reach our citizens.”
Nkom launched a joint initiative with the Norwegian police back in 2022, which effectively blocked more than 100 million scam calls within a year. Since then, Norway has been at the forefront of the fight against phone scams.
Velure emphasised the importance of international collaboration in battling the issue; “Scammers are quick to adapt to new technologies and strategies. No single country or industry can solve this problem alone. That is why international cooperation is so important.”
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
