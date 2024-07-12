Magical performances at ‘Music in the Balneario’ in Los Alcazares

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 19:19

Unforgettable performances Image: Los Alcazares Town Hall

THE Balneario La Encarnacion Hotel in Los Alcazares recently hosted the XXIV cycle of ‘Music in the Balneario’, a popular event.

Unforgettable Opening Night with Gradus Jazz

This concert was set to be unforgettable, boasting a diverse and high-quality lineup specially curated for each concert.

The opening night kicked off with a stellar performance by the Aragonese brothers Lleida from Gradus Jazz, who wowed the crowd with their unique style and undeniable talent on the keys.

Soprano Ines Ananda Takes Center Stage

On the second night, the stage belonged to soprano Ines Ananda and pianist Natasha Chyruchyk, with another captivating evening of music.

Fans of music eagerly anticipated each event, knowing they were in for exceptional performances and a chance to experience some of the best musical talents around. ‘Music in the Balneario’ continues to be a highlight of the cultural calendar, drawing crowds year after year.

