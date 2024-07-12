Málaga heals 15 year-old ”urban scar”

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 12:51

Street Unveiling: Minister of Public Works (Left) Rocio Diaz and Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre (right). Credit: Agency of Public Works of the Junta of Andalucia

The Junta de Andalucía finished work on Callejones del Perchel in Málaga after 15 years.

Begun in 2009, Málaga City Council will finally finish the Callejones del Perchel urban renovation project after an estimated expenditure just shy of a million euros to return the road to its four-lane, two-way configuration it originally had. Additionally, the funds went to redesign elements of the street, including adding a two-way bike lane, street lights, and beautifying items like shrubs and greenery.

The excavation project initially set out to create an access tunnel for the Málaga metro system, but progress came to a halt early on as the digging uncovered archaeological ruins of a tower and a house dating back to the 11th and 12th centuries. For a period, the dig site was the largest archaeological project in Spain, as the Islamic-period house was one of the best-preserved sites discovered in Málaga for the period.

After the conclusion of the architectural investigation, budgetary troubles meant the access tunnel plan had to be put on hold, remaining like that until 2019, when the project began again with a new vision. The new plan was to scrap the idea of a Callejones del Perchel metro stop, and instead fill in the lot and return the road to the original layout with improvements like a bike lane.