Marbella´s Alexander James Rodriguez recognized by Grammys at just 17

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 17:44

Marbella-born 17-year-old Brit Alexander James Rodriguez was nominated for HIMA award.

The 17-year-old was born in Marbella and was raised in the United Kingdom, and with the nomination for his hit single ´Verano Para Siempre´, Rodriguez became the youngest-ever nominee for the Best Latin Pop/Rock Song category at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMAs).

The award-nominated hit was written with Grammy-nominated Latin artist Alih Jey, and produced by producer Gemini Musiq.

Rodriguez was also recognised by the Grammy Recording Academy, being invited to be a voting member in this year´s Grammys. It is a significant achievement for the young artist, as he will be able to vote for who will win this year´s Grammys as a result.

He hasn´t just distinguished himself in music; he’s also landed voice-acting roles, such as in the 2019 film Missing Link, co-starring alongside stars like Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis, and Stephen Fry.