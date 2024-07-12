Money Makers BBQ Rock & Roll Party

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 12 Jul 2024 • 15:26

Money Makers perform at La Cala Resort are leading a ‘Back to the 70s & 80s’ night on Saturday July 20.

There’s a great night out coming up at the Clubhouse, La Cala. ‘Back to the 70s & 80s’, a Barbecue & Rock Party, featuring a band who boast they can play 80 to 100 R’n’R classics in 2 hours, and who have played over 200 gigs in just 2 years – the Costa del Sol’s very own, the unstoppable, Money Makers.

Greatest extent of the history of rock

Due to the massive diversity of musical tastes among the members of the band, the impossibility of performing all the covers that they would have liked to, and in-keeping with the ‘medleys’ project that the members had wanted to play from the start, they developed a music-by-decades theme. They have continued along that path ever since in order to cover to the greatest extent of the entirety of the history of rock and pop from its beginnings until the present day.

Pîcturesque venue

The venue, La Cala Resort Clubhouse is located in a key spot in this celebrated golf this resort with beautiful panoramic views and fantastic food, and with a distinctly casual Mediterranean style. You can find La Cala in Calle Mirador del Golf, 29649, La Cala Mijas. Tickets are available on via their website, or by calling 610 046 422.