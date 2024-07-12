Moon-lit piano tribute to Lunar Landings

By Adam Woodward •
Musical Fusion
Celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Moon Landings, on July 21, pianist Hermane will present a spectacular grand piano concert on the promenade of San Pedro de Alcántara.
The real star of the evening will of course be the spectacular full moon itself, appearing on the horizon, reflected in the Mediterranean sea, at around 9.30pm, and will be accompanied by a kaleidoscopic journey of sound and colour, a solo concert of beautifully fragile piano compositions from the finger tips of world famous pianist, Hermane.
The composer & pianist Hermane lived for 30 years in Latin America, the US, Eastern Europe and a variety of African countries, soaking up the traditional music of each country. His compositions linger somewhere between Chopin and Vangelis. His piano & synth concerts combine tender, fragile piano pieces with pulsating synth textures & bombastic hits.
Save the date. Sunday July 21 at 9.30pm, The 55th anniversary of the moon landings, the promenade of San Pedro de Alcántara, Marbella.
