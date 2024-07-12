Nicole King – Cape Pine

By Nicole King • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 13:26

Breakfast at the Cabopino Marina Photocredit Nicole King

Marbella has four ports although Banus is the most renowned.

The other three, the Marina at Cabopino, the Fishing Port and the Puerto Deportivo also have much to offer, hence, to kick off the summer season of Marbella Now, I’ve taken my cameras to Cabopino for a long overdue visit.

I thought I remembered there was a car park in the port so I drove through the barrier but then had no idea where to go next; there were no more signs.

I thought I’d taken a wrong turn as it was so small and not many cars. I pulled up next to the rental boat kiosk to ask and I’m pleased to say I’m not the only one to have this question. The answer is park anywhere, if there’s space. There are larger car parks at the top of the hill with direct access through Andy’s beach, which is probably advisable if you arrive after 11 am.

Cabopino is set amidst pine forests and dune beaches, the Artola Dunes, which is a protected natural area. There are walkways throughout so before going down to the beach, do take a stroll and also you can check out the tower that formed part of the Christian monarchs’ coastal defence system set up after the conquest from the Muslims.

The beaches are wide and expansive with soft sand and plenty of chiringuitos. There is also an area for nudists. The Port itself is very pretty and comprehensive services if you have a small boat. Again plenty of restaurants worth trying so I really hope you enjoy this “summer special” and pay a visit to our Cape Pine!! (Cabo Pino)