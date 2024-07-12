Nijar’s new music festival

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 14:23

Otoño y Sal presented by the Ayuntamiento de Nijar Credit: Diputación de Almería/fb

The province of Almeria continues to provide for all the music lovers around, with Nijar’s newest addition to the music scene.

Earlier in the year Alcoleo hosted the fourth edition of the Murmura Alpujarra festival in May, and DreamBeach will celebrate its 10 year anniversary, moving from Vera to Retamar.

This year in autumn a new festival will take centre stage in the national park of Nijar – ‘Autumn and Salt’.

Festivities of Music and Gastronomy

The music festival, organised by the town hall of Nijar with the Provincial Council of Almeria and the Andalusian Government in collaboration with Crash Music, will offer a variety of musical genres with a menu of gastronomy and crafts for added entertainment.

The main attraction, however, is of course the stunning scenery surrounding the event, the enclaves of Rodalquilar and La Isleta del Moro.

Autumn and Salt (Otoño y Sal) boasts a strong lineup both musically and gastronomically, with an awe-inspiring setting to match.

A top-level cultural event

As described by the organisation, the festival will be “a top-level cultural event… which was born with a vocation for continuity, and which seeks to unite music, gastronomy, crafts and the environment”

The festival will run over two days, on October 12 and 13 and have two stage spaces located in Rodalquilar and La Isleta del Moro.

Tickets will be available to purchase from July 12 on their official website.