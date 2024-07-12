Nora Johnson – Mallorca’s maritime time capsule!

By Nora Johnson • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 10:21

Photocredit Shutterstock/Balate.Dorin

In a jaw-dropping discovery off the shores of Mallorca, the remnants of a Roman-era merchant ship, laden with goodies like olive oil, wine and fish sauces, have emerged near a popular tourist spot.

This unique discovery of 300 beautifully adorned amphorae (ancient jars), alongside coins and Roman sandals dating back to the 4th century, sheds light on a Roman-era ship originating from Cartagena, southeast Spain. Interestingly, the amphorae, decorated with over a hundred painted inscriptions, are extremely rare, some still sealed with cork stoppers and ceramic lids.

The ship, possibly from the Byzantine era under Constantine the Great’s rule, departed Cartagena around 320 AD, destined for Italy, Corsica or the Balearic Islands. Sadly, rough seas scuppered its plans, sending it to a watery grave just off Palma de Mallorca.

Buried for centuries beneath the sand, it was accidentally discovered in 2019 when a local swimmer stumbled upon the wreckage off Playa de Palma. Intriguingly, the vessel features a protective system for its cargo, utilising vine shoots and reeds to secure the amphorae.

As experts plan to raise the wreck from the seabed, this extraordinary find offers a glimpse into the ancient maritime trade routes of the Mediterranean.

Imagine the huge embarrassment if, 17 centuries from now, archaeologists find what British tourists left there. A Blue Peter time capsule or … empty beer bottles. Oops!

Nora Johnson’s 12 critically acclaimed psychological suspense crime thrillers, including the latest ‘The Couple across the Street’ (www.nora-johnson.net), all available online at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.