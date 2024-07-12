Operation Clean-up for Denia

By Eugene Costello • Published: 12 Jul 2024 • 20:33

Container usage must be enforced, say Gent de Denia Credit: Denia.com

Local groups have called for a war on abandoned belongings in the street that they say “present a deteriorated image” of the town.

Local group for the townspeople Gent de Denia has presented a motion to the Municipal Plenary, describing it as an “urgent urban challenge”. The motion proposes “severe sanctions” for infractions and calls for multilingual on rubbish containers to ensure everyone gets the message. These should include information of having oversized belongings collected, where to recycle and how much the fines are for infractions.

Mario Vidal of Gent de Denia, said: “Denia deserves clean and safe streets. We cannot allow negligence and indifference to destroy our city.

“Whoever messes up will pay the consequences. The motion emphasises the need for community collaboration to keep the city in good shape.”

Hit offenders where it hurts: their wallets

Miguel Llobell of the same party, added: “In our meetings we have been talking about this problem for a long time and looking for real and applicable solutions in the short term. Unfortunately, it seems that they only react when they touch wallets. Well, we will have to touch wallets for the common good.”